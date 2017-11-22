Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Farmers get 1% of the price of a pint of Guinness, exclusive survey shows agri employment is on the rise and building a three-bay suckler shed for €40,000.
Farmers get 1% of the price of a pint of Guinness, exclusive survey shows agri employment is on the rise and building a three-bay suckler shed for €40,000.

Machinery pull-out: We have a 10-page tractor special, plus more coverage from Agritechnica.

Pedigree pull-out: The best of Northern Ireland’s young calves made their way to Belfast last weekend for the third NI pedigree calf fair.

Agribusiness: As the wave of milk continues to flow, Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen examine what to do with the next 3bn litres.

Livestock: While Dairy Day speakers will celebrate a successful growing Irish dairy industry, some challenging questions that could dampen the upside for the farmer need to be asked.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Clogher, Sixmilebridge and Tuam marts.

Farm Buildings: With some suckler farmers needing to expand winter housing, William Conlon goes through the costs involved to meet the TAMS specifications for a three-bay shed.

Focus supplement on agri jobs: In Ireland today, the role of agriculture as a driver of job creation cannot go unnoticed. Agriculture is not just critical for Ireland’s rural economy, but it is also significant for the overall national economy.

Property: Two Tipperary properties have excelled at auction in the last week, with both properties taking in almost €1.8m, writes Anthony Jordan.

Irish Country Living: When rugby came knocking, Lucy Mulhall could not say no. Now the 24-year-old Ireland rugby sevens captain and out-half is paving the way for female athletes.

Available in shops today!

More in News
Kerrygold to return to Wisconsin
News
Kerrygold to return to Wisconsin
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 22 November 2017
Weekly podcast: farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry
News
Weekly podcast: farm safety, the future of tillage and Lord Curry
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 22 November 2017
Changes to free-range egg labelling laws
News
Changes to free-range egg labelling laws
By Amy Forde on 22 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member+
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
Companies
Dairy Day: the path to 2030 - what do with the next 3bn litres?
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
News
Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
By Aidan Brennan on 21 November 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: from a non-farming background to milking 140 cows
News
Farmer Writes: from a non-farming background to milking 140 cows
By Farmers Journal on 13 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad