Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Farmers get 1% of the price of a pint of Guinness, exclusive survey shows agri employment is on the rise and building a three-bay suckler shed for €40,000.

Machinery pull-out: We have a 10-page tractor special, plus more coverage from Agritechnica.

Pedigree pull-out: The best of Northern Ireland’s young calves made their way to Belfast last weekend for the third NI pedigree calf fair.

Agribusiness: As the wave of milk continues to flow, Eoin Lowry and Lorcan Allen examine what to do with the next 3bn litres.

Livestock: While Dairy Day speakers will celebrate a successful growing Irish dairy industry, some challenging questions that could dampen the upside for the farmer need to be asked.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Clogher, Sixmilebridge and Tuam marts.

Farm Buildings: With some suckler farmers needing to expand winter housing, William Conlon goes through the costs involved to meet the TAMS specifications for a three-bay shed.

Focus supplement on agri jobs: In Ireland today, the role of agriculture as a driver of job creation cannot go unnoticed. Agriculture is not just critical for Ireland’s rural economy, but it is also significant for the overall national economy.

Property: Two Tipperary properties have excelled at auction in the last week, with both properties taking in almost €1.8m, writes Anthony Jordan.

Irish Country Living: When rugby came knocking, Lucy Mulhall could not say no. Now the 24-year-old Ireland rugby sevens captain and out-half is paving the way for female athletes.

