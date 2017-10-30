Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and cows

By on
In the news today, 31 October: dry weather forecast, cows in Carigalllen and persistently infected calf numbers drop.
In the news today, 31 October: dry weather forecast, cows in Carigalllen and persistently infected calf numbers drop.

Weather forecast

A few bright or short sunny spells are forecast over parts of Leinster on Tuesday, but generally it will be cloudy and misty.

Patches of light rain and drizzle will also be scattered about. A few patches of fog on hills and exposed coasts are also expected.

Highest temperatures will range between of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius, in moderate southwest breezes will be fresh along the northwest coast.

In the news

  • There’s a reasonable good deal of dry weather forecast over the next few days for most parts.
  • Over 400 people took part in the annual Burren winterage walk, where local cattle were driven on to mountain grazing for the winter at the weekend.
  • The majority of the 1,494 herds identifying a persistently infected calf have disposed of these animals.
  • Farmers who may have opted to feed dry cows for a number of months before sale are now choosing to offload them quicker.
  • Farmers in parts of the west and northwest have had a 46-week winter with a late spring and above average rainfall ending the grazing season early in August.

    • Coming up

  • Tommy Moyles chats to one Cork farmer who outlines the pressure of wet ground, slurry dates and fodder scarcity.
  • The recent Salers sale in Gort Mart.
  • Monday’s Bandon Mart report

    • What’s on

    To find out more about events near you, visit our agri-events calendar.

    Place ad