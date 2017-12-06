Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: land fines, beef kill and GLAS delays

By on
In the news today, 7 December 2017: Ireland faces huge land fine, 10,000 GLAS farmers ineligible for payment and the beef kill soars to new heights.
In the news today, 7 December 2017: Ireland faces huge land fine, 10,000 GLAS farmers ineligible for payment and the beef kill soars to new heights.

Weather forecast

Thursday will be a cold and blustery day, with a mix of sunny spells and occasional showers.

Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for the country, with up to 3cm of snow forecast in parts of the north and northwest.

While the south and east will have a mainly dry day, showers will become widespread and wintry across the north and west.

Falls of snow are likely across Ulster and north Connacht later in the day. Northwest winds will be very strong with gale gusts in northern areas. Highest temperatures will vary between 4Â°C to 8Â°C.

In the news

  • Fears are growing that the European Commission will impose a multimillion euro penalty on Ireland.
  • If beef throughput for the next four weeks matches 2016 levels,total throughput will hit over 1.73m head â€“ the highest in almost a decade.
  • There are currently 10,000 GLAS applicants who are not eligible for payment, according to figures obtained from the Department of Agriculture.
  • The Government has approved a new scheme which will subsidise professional users of biomass or biogas boilers, including farmers.
  • New rules dictating what direction farmers can plough their fields are being considered by the Department of Agriculture.

    • Coming up

    The latest agri jobs.

    Whatâ€™s on

  • The ITLUS Conference â€˜Non-metal tools of tillage farmingâ€™ takes place in the Clonard Court Hotel in Athy.
  • A Grasstech Zero Grazing information evening takes place at 7pm in Kill Agricultural Services, Killrossanty, Co Waterford.

    • To see more events near you, click here.

