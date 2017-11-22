Kerrygold to return to Wisconsin

The Irish butter Kerrygold, is set to return to shelves in Wisconsin after a lawsuit saw its removal earlier in the year.

Ornua has just announced that its leading butter brand Kerrygold, is set to return to shelves in the US.

Jeanne Kelly, Kerrygold spokesperson, said: “During our time away, we have been overwhelmed by the support of our loyal customers. From emails, Facebook posts, tweets and letters, we would like to thank all who took the time to tell us how much you wanted to see Kerrygold back in stores.”

“Kerrygold would also like to thank the authorities in the State of Wisconsin for their assistance over recent months.”

Wisconsin law

Earlier this year, Kerrygold butter was removed from all shops in Wisconsin because of a law that required that state regulators approved the food safety of butter made outside the US.

Kerrygold had been selling its butter in the US for over 15 years before local protectionist pressure led to the enforcement of this old law in Wisconsin.

As Kerrygold was graded, packaged and produced in Ireland, retailers were banned from selling the butter in the state.

