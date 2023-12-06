Amazone won a silver medal award at Agritechnica for its new CurveControl system.

Curve compensation has already been implemented by Amazone and other manufacturers in sprayers, but this is much more difficult to achieve with fertiliser spreaders. With sprayers, the boom is located tight behind the physical pivot point of the machine. Only the application rate has to be adjusted within the boom width for curve compensation. With spreaders, the throwing distance of a centrifugal broadcaster is up to twice the working width and the application area further behind the spreader.

Amazone won a silver medal award at Agritechnica for its new CurveControl system. CurveControl adjusts the lateral distribution to the various cornering speeds and corrects the movement of the spread pattern in centrifugal fertiliser broadcasters when driving around bends. Amazone says this results in more uniform crops and helps prevent undesired over-fertilisation inside the bend, as well as fertiliser placement beyond the field boundary.

Effect on fertiliser distribution when negotiating bends with a standard spreader, according to Amazone. 1. Incorrect application beyond the field boundary 2. Over-fertilisation as a result of multiple overlaps 3. Under-fertilisation caused by the move in the spread pattern

Perfect fertiliser distribution through CurveControl, according to Amazone. 1. No incorrect application beyond the field boundary 2. Even fertiliser distribution in all field areas