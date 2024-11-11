The unit uses a load-sensing brake system, meaning that it’s less severe on the tyres when the machine is empty.

Based just outside Kilmallock in Co Limerick, Keltec Engineering is set to showcase its bale chasers, bale slice, combi shear grab, tree shears and soft hands at this year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

Keltec is a pioneer in the round bale chaser business – building units for over 30 years now. Today, the company offers three sizes (eight-, 10- and 12-pack options).

As standard, Keltec offers its patented bale load-assist rollers, which it says enables bales to be loaded easily and more gently.

Keltec tree shears.

While in transport position, its auto-smart locking system for the bale cages means it’s protected against hose failure, driver error or tractor malfunction.

The bale cages are manufactured using 80mm diameter Strenox steel with a 6mm wall, while the pipe work on the side cage is built with 5mm pipe.

The 10-pack comes as standard on a tandem axle, with a high-speed double-axle bogey system. The unit is shod as standard on 550-45 R22.5 tyres, but various options up to 710mm tyres can be ordered as optional extras.

The unit uses a load-sensing brake system, meaning that it’s less severe on the tyres when the machine is empty.

Keltec's bale slice pinches and holds the bale’s wrap and net on the top of the bale, while the cutting blade slices up from the bottom upwards.

Bale slice

Keltec’s bale slice pinches and holds the bale’s wrap and net on the top of the bale, while the cutting blade slices up from the bottom upwards.

Once the bale is cut within 18in of the top of the frame, the sequencing valve is initiated and the grippers begin to close.

Due to the upwards fashion it cuts the bale, it’s probably the most suited if feeding into a diet feeder. As the bale is being sliced, the silage falls away from the wrap and net. The machine comes with the option of a meal-feeding bucket.

Its combi shear with a plastic retaining device, can be used to feed both bales and pit silage.

It uses the same plastic retaining device, hardox tines and features a hardened steel cutting edge. It is available in two sizes, 5ft (1.52m) and 6ft 4in (1.93m).

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 date in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.