Fleming to bring new trailing shoe to Punchestown

Centre stage on the Fleming Agri Products stand at the FTMTA show will be occupied by its new trailing shoe.

Available in 7.5m and 9.2m units, the former will be showcased on its own ST2300 vacuum tanker. The Northern Ireland manufacturer has been building tankers since 2010, but until now has used external suppliers for its low emission equipment.

The cantilever lift system, for which a patent is pending, allows maximum clearance for headland management and transport, whilst also allowing the machine to float laterally to keep the shoes in constant contact with the ground.

Silage trailer

The company says the system also allows the machine to be dropped down when in transport position to lower than the overall tanker height. The shoes are fed via a Truflo macerator. The shoe spacing has been kept to 250mm. With its design, it has opted for a close-coupled bracket mounted machine for safe attachment and better weight distribution.

Fleming will also have a TR14, silage/grain trailer on display. This trailer has a full-length sprung drawbar in combination with the multi-leaf spring bogie suspension. It has a heavy duty 5mm floor and is fitted with a 10-stud heavy duty commercial axle, air brakes and load sensing.

This trailer has a full-length sprung drawbar in combination with the multi leaf spring bogie suspension.

The MS1000 muck spreader will also be on display. It has a 5mm reinforced body, welded inside and out, and 6mm end plates for added strength. It is fitted with double starter bars for a quick start up and has a heavy duty galvanised hydraulic lid. The rotor is balanced and fitted with 12mm discharge chains. Fleming will also have a 12ft end tow roller, shear grabs and yard scrapers.