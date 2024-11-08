The capacity of the new Pronar T743M tri-axle chaser bin has been increased to the full 43m3.

Kelly’s of Borris has big plans to exhibit machinery from Dalbo, Grange, Horsch, Shelbourne Reynolds, Richard Western, Hidromek, Joskin and Pronar at this year’s FTMTA Show.

Dominated by tillage equipment, the stand will encompass cultivators, seed drills, one-passes, ring rollers, sprayers, presses and a massive chaser bin. Outside of this, a hedge- cutter, a backhoe loader, a dung-spreader and a grass harrow will also make an appearance.

Monster chaser bin

The new modernised and improved Pronar T743M tri-axle chaser bin will catch the attention of many machinery enthusiasts. The new T743M replaces the previous model T743. The biggest difference between the two is the capacity of the monocoque loading case, which has been increased to the full 43m3.

Using triple-axle parabolic spring system with a steering axle for easy manoeuvring, the T743m now features an in-field loading capacity of 29,400kg. The increased diameter of both the bin’s auger and the unloading pipe auger increases unloading ability to 700t/hour.

The two-segment screw conveyor has been automated and can be controlled hydraulically. The chaser bin is now fully remote-controlled, including weight cells, with a printout option direct from the tractor’s cab. Four inspection windows on the front wall allow for better visibility during work. The floor also has five bottom-unloading doors. It now is also fitted with a rollover cover, operated from the ground.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 date in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.