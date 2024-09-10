The Borger Bioselect RC150 mobile seperator will make its Irish public debut at the Ploughing.

The Co Down slurry-handling equipment manufacturer is returning to this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, with a number of new products.

Making its first public appearance is a new 65m3 nurse tank. Unlike many existing nurse tank solutions on the market, Slurryquip’s solution is fully galvanised as opposed to painted.

Features include a lift axle, which is fitted with 560/60 R22.5 tyres, an integrated slurry pump which has been mounted on a frame – designed to be easily accessible for maintenance.

The full range of dribble bars, flexi shoes and trailing shoes will feature on the Slurryquip stand.

Improving accessibility, Slurryquip has opted to fit the tank with a steering drawbar. Wooden bumpers are fitted on the top to prevent any damage to or from over-hedge booms. There is also an internal and external ladder for access purposes, as well as integrated level indicators and integrated lights and beacons.

Another ploughing first for the brand, and in line with its partnership with Borger, will be the Bioselect RC 150 mobile press auger slurry separator.

Dubbed by Slurryquip as the perfect solution for agricultural contractors going from farm to farm, the Bioselect RC 150 offers a 100m3/hr to 120m3/hr throughput capacity in typical dairy slurry.

The Tornado 350 front PTO compressor will feature on the Slurryquip stand.

The fully radio-controlled unit features an on-board generator to power all its functions, while an on-board load-sensing slurry pump provides flow to and from the separator.

The dried solid content of the separated slurry can be set between 5% and 15%, which equates to a total hourly separated quantity of 10-15t/hr. The Bioselect RC 150 features a fully adjustable discharge conveyor.

The unit features a galvanised chassis and is seated on to a purpose-built tandem axle tractor drawn trailer, fitted with 215/75 R 17.5 tyres. Optional equipment includes an on-board power washer, all weather cabin and a disinfection tank.

Elsewhere on the stand, Slurryquip will present its full range of slurry tanker and umbilical trailing shoe and dribble bar solutions, its steering front umbilical reeler, Bauer and Veneroni umbilical pumps and the recently-added Tornado 350 front PTO compressor.