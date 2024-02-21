Irish Amazone importer, Farmhand has announced new finance package options for Irish customers on all Amazone equipment, with the exception of sprayers.
In the Republic, the options are as follows; Option 1, 0% APR on 1+2 annual payments, available on 50% of the VAT inclusive recommended retail price (RRP).
Option 2, 3.9% APR on 1+4 annual payments, available on 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP or option three which is 4.4% APR on 1+9 annual payments, available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.
For Northern Ireland customers, Amazone Finance is offering 2.5% flat rate interest on 1+4 annual payments, available on 100% of the purchase price and subsidised ‘off scheme’ finance packages.
