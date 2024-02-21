The package, offering 0% APR on a maximum of 50% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

Irish Amazone importer, Farmhand has announced new finance package options for Irish customers on all Amazone equipment, with the exception of sprayers.

In the Republic, the options are as follows; Option 1, 0% APR on 1+2 annual payments, available on 50% of the VAT inclusive recommended retail price (RRP).

Option 2, 3.9% APR on 1+4 annual payments, available on 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP or option three which is 4.4% APR on 1+9 annual payments, available on up to 100% of the VAT inclusive RRP.

For Northern Ireland customers, Amazone Finance is offering 2.5% flat rate interest on 1+4 annual payments, available on 100% of the purchase price and subsidised ‘off scheme’ finance packages.