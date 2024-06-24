Bidding begins Monday 24 with viewing taking place on Wednesday 26 between 10:30am and 3pm.

Co Derry-based auction house Mid Ulster Auctions has been appointed to host a timed online machinery clearance auction on behalf of Co Armagh agricultural contracting business S&B Campbell.

Believed to be as a result of a business restructure, the timed sale starts on Monday 24 June, running until Thursday 27 June at 11am, at which point lots will begin closing, separated by one minute intervals.

Viewing takes place by appointment onsite at Aghalee, Craigavon (BT67 0ED), on Wednesday 26 June between 10.30am and 3pm.

Tractors

The fleet of equipment put forward for auction includes eight tractors in total, six of which are modern John Deeres, alongside two Ford 4600 models.

The John Deeres include a 2019 6155R Autopowr model with front linkage and PTO with full guidance and 5,864 hours; a 2021 6145R Autoquad model with front linkage and PTO along with full guidance and 3,366 hours.

A 2017 6145R Direct Drive model with front linkage, front PTO and 7,046 hours is also up for grabs.

A 2018 6130R Autoquad model complete with a John Deere 623R front loader and 5,246 hours alongside a 2013 6115R Autoquad model with 4,699 hours and a 2013 5100R model showing 9,382 hours, complete with a 583 model front loader are also all catalogued.

Grass equipment

Moving on to grass equipment, the headline lot is a 2018 John Deere 8600i forage harvester showing 1,103 drum hours followed by a 2020 JCB 419S wheel loader with 3,473 hours, a 2017 John Deere F310R front mower and 2016 John Deere R950R rear butterfly mowers.

A 2018 Pottinger Novacat 302ED side-mounted mower alongside a 2019 John Deere C441R combination baler and a 2020 Claas Liner 2900 and 2016 Krone Swadro TC930 rake are also included.

In terms of trailers, three Kane models are included - a 2010 14t half-pipe model and two 14t classic models, one being 2010 built and the other 2017 built.

Other lots

A 2018 9m SlurryKat dribble bar and 1,000m back pack reeler is included alongside a 2018 600m Slurrykat front reeler and a 2023 Doda HD35 pump.

Other standout lots include a 2016 SlurryKat 3,000-gallon tandem axle slurry tanker, a 2018 McConnel Power Arm 6570T hedge cutter, a 2019 Kverneland ED four-furrow reversible plough and a 2018 Herron 24ft twin-axle low loader.

Registration for bidding opens 72 hours prior to the auction starting and can be done via www.midulsterauctions.com and paying a £750 refundable deposit.

A full catalogue can be found on the Mid Ulster Auctions website also.

Commission will be charged at 15% on prices up to £3,000 and 10% on prices between £3,001 and £5,000. All prices on or above £5,001 will be subject to 5% commission. All commission is subject to VAT.

In pictures

One of the auction highlights is sure to be this 2018 John Deere 8600i forage harvester showing 1,103 drum hours.

Six John Deere tractors are included in the sale.

One Kane 14t Halfpipe and two Kane 14t Classic silage trailers are catalogued.

A 2016 SlurryKat 3,000 gallon tandem axle slurry tanker and a 2005 2,000 gallon HiSpec make up the slurry tankers on offer.

Bidders must pay a £750 refundable deposit upon registration.

This 2020 JCB 419S wheel loader with 3,473 hours is included along with a 10ft Tighe silage fork.