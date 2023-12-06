The new generation of front loaders are designed for the Elios, Axos and Arion tractor ranges.

Claas has introduced six new front loader models, from the FL 40 C to the FL 140. The new generation is designed for the Elios, Axos and Arion tractor ranges.

The new models cover lift capacities from 940kg to 2,490kg, and a breakaway force from 1,820kg to 3,120kg. Maximum lift heights range from 3.5m to 4.5m.

The first visible thing you notice is the new three-section design. Claas says the double-angled boom shifts the pivot-point mechanism of the parallelogram downwards by more than 20cm.

The idea behind this is to give the operator a better view of the frame and attachment, aided by lowering the front crossbeam by 10cm. All hydraulic hoses are now integrated into the frame for protection.

The familiar automatic mechanical Fitlock coupling system from the FL and FL C front loaders has been retained.

The Mach multi-coupling system connects all hydraulic and electrical lines to the tractor in an instant.

With the optional hydraulic Fastlock system, attachments can be locked from the cab, in addition to automatic mechanical locking.

Third and fourth functions can be connected via the Mach 2 multi-coupler, which features flat-seal couplings. A pressure relief function for the third function is available.

An automatic bucket return function automatically returns the bucket to the horizontal loading position. Optional LED work lights illuminate the loading area.