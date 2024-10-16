This Fiat F140 with 14,200 hours is to be sold on the day.

This JCB TM270 pivot steer loader showing 2,557 hours will go under the hammer.

This 2019 (192) New Holland T6.180 with 5,915 hours and 760TL New Holland front loader will go under the hammer.

This 2021 galvanised Abbey 2000 gallon slurry tanker and 7.5m Abbey dribble bar is included in the sale.

This 2019 (191) John Deere 6120M with 2,496 hours and John Deere 623R front loader is included in the sale.

Cork Marts will host a machinery auction this coming Saturday 19 October at Corrin Events Centre. Included is a clearance sale on behalf of the late John McCarthy (Dungourney) and Coachford man, Pat Finnegan who is scaling back his business. Lots include a broad range of tractors, loaders and other farm machinery.

Including outside entries, over 200 lots up for grabs, the sale will commence at 12 noon sharp via the MartEye platform.

Some of the highlight lots include a 2019 (191) John Deere 6120M with 2,496 hours complete with John Deere 623R front loader, a 2021 galvanised Abbey 2000 gallon slurry tanker and 7.5m Abbey dribble bar, a 2019 (192) New Holland T6.180 with 5,915 hours and fitted with a 760TL New Holland front loader, a 1993 Fiat Agri F140 with 14,200 hours, a 2016 (161) New Holland T6.175 with 10,450 hours and a 1999 JCB TM270 pivot steer loader with 2,557 hours. The full catalogue can be viewed on the MartEye app.

Viewing will take place on Friday and Saturday at Corrin Events Centre ahead of the sale. A refundable deposit will also be required upon registration to bid.