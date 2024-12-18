MH Services has been appointed the Deutz Fahr franchise for Co Galway.

Same-Deutz-Fahr (SDF) has recently added two new dealers to support its Irish dealer network. Kearney Bros Agri has been appointed the Deutz-Fahr franchise to support Co Cork and MH Services has been appointed the Deutz-Fahr franchise for Co Galway.

Kearney Bros Agri ltd has over 40 years’ experience with the Deutz-Fahr brand of tractors and combines.

The company operates with Eoin Kearney in sales, Stephen Kearney in parts, supported by their father, Nelis, with business partner Kevin O’Keeffe in charge of service.

Mike Hughes, trading as MH Services, has served his time with a local Same/Hurlimann tractor dealership. He grew up working on the SDF brand, before going out on his own servicing and repairing tractors.

He has been trading since 2011, importing tractors and repairing tractors, and has built up a substantial customer base.

Both of the new appointments carry a wealth of prior Deutz-Fahr knowledge.