The manufacturing of Kaweco equipment is set to finish on 31 December 2024.

Royal Reesink announced that the operations of Reesink Production BV, its Dutch subsidiary, which is mainly active under the brand name Kaweco, will cease at year end.

The company says the decision comes as a result of its increased focus on the distribution and service of machines, with the production of machinery no longer part of its core activities.

It explained that the operation has been loss-making, with the current conditions in the market for agricultural machinery production further negatively affecting the results.

With insufficient prospects for improvement, Royal Reesink said that it was unable to find a buyer for the manufacturer.

Upon failing to find a buyer, it said a discontinuation of Reesink production’s operations was therefore the only responsible route.

Production at the factory in the Netherlands has been reduced, with only service and warranty to be carried out until the end of the year.

Royal Reesink

Royal Reesink is a Dutch global distribution company involved in machinery, components and services in agriculture, landscape, turfcare and warehouse equipment. It employs over 2,500 people across 40 subsidiaries worldwide, with a turnover of €1bn. Just last year, Reesink set up a new agri division in Ireland, with the Kaweco range of slurry equipment its first product.

Kaweco history

Kaweco was established in 1919 and manufactured slurry tankers, low-emission applicators, silage trailers and small wheel loaders.

It built its first slurry tanker in 1969, and has built itself a reputation for offering high-end slurry equipment.

The company has changed hands several times over the years, and even claimed to have built the first self-propelled forage harvester, which went on to become the Claas Jaguar.

Reesink bought Kaweco in 1989, before later selling it on and then buying it back in 2018.

In 2022, the company turned over €31.5m, with Germany (55%), the Netherlands (28%) and the UK (4%) being its main markets.

The same year, it manufactured 489 machines (187 tankers and 111 low-emission applicators).

The business custom-built orders to huge specifications, particularly slurry tankers to meet significant legislation demands in the Netherlands.

In recent years, the firm had completed works at the factory to give it the potential to double production capacity.