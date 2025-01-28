This 2021 Deutz Fahr Warrier 6215TTV with 2,626 hours secured €103,500 Plus VAT and fees, topping the dispersal sale.

A 2021 Deutz Fahr Warrier 6215TTV with 2,626 hours secured €103,500, plus VAT and fees, topping a recent dispersal sale held by Hennessy Auctioneers.

The dispersal sale was held on behalf of the reps of Johnny and Laurence McGuinness, Hayestown, Lusk, Co Dublin, comprising 93 lots of potato and tillage equipment alongside other farm machinery.

A record 1,960 registered bidders tuned in to watch the sale as proceedings got underway, before later closing with a 100% clearance rate.

The second-highest priced lot was a 2005 Claas Lexion 540 Combine with 3,400 hours complete with a 20ft header which sold for €54,500.

Securing the next three top prices were three tractors: a 2010 John Deere 8430 with 10,608 hours which sold at €48,500; a 2014 John Deere 6170M with 7,500 hours and fitted with new tyres sold at €45,750; and a 2015 Claas Arion 650 with 5,818 hours sold for €40,000.

A 2012 Massey Ferguson 2190 large square baler sold for €35,000, a 2018 Amazone UX4200 24m trailed sprayer sold for €33,000, a 2013 Grimme CS150 Destoner sold for €23,500, a 2022 Pottinger Servo 45 M Plus Nova five-furrow plough sold for €18,000.

A 2002 Grimme self-propelled potato harvester sold for €17,250, a 2018 Twose TW57-5 hedge cutter sold for €14,750 and a Broughan 32ft tandem axle bale trailer sold for €13,000.

All prices listed were subject to VAT and commission of 5% with a maximum fee of €1,000 plus VAT per lot.

This 2005 Claas Lexion 540 combine with 3,400 hours complete with a 20ft header which sold for €54,500 plus VAT and fees.

This 2010 John Deere 8430 with 10,608 hours sold at €48,500 plus VAT and fees.

This 2015 Claas Arion 650 with 5,818 hours sold at €40,000 plus VAT and fees.

This 2012 Massey Ferguson 2190 large square baler sold at €35,000 plus VAT and fees.

This 2018 Amazone UX4200 24m trailed sprayer sold at €33,000 plus VAT and fees.

This 2013 Grimme CS150 destoner sold at €23,500 plus VAT and fees.

This 2022 Pottinger Servo 45 M Plus Nova five furrow plough sold at €18,000 plus VAT and fees.

This 2018 Twose TW57-5 hedge cutter sold at €14,750 plus VAT and fees.

This Broughan 32ft tandem axle bale trailer sold at €13,000 plus VAT and fees.