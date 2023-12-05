Arild Gjerde will replace Yasukazu Kamada as president and CEO of Kverneland AS and the Kubota business unit implements in Europe on 1 January 2024.

Current president and CEO of Kverneland Group and Kubota Holdings Europe Yasukazu Kamada will hand over his management of the Kverneland group on 1 January 2024 to focus on his position within Kubota Holdings Europe.

On the same date, Arild Gjerde will replace Mr Kamada as president and CEO of Kverneland AS and the Kubota business unit implements in Europe.

Mr Gjerde’s journey with Kverneland group dates back to 2000 and has seen him hold various management positions over the years.

In his last position, he was the executive vice-president, sales and marketing, of Kverneland group and has been a member of the executive board since 2006.