One of the biggest tractor attractions for showgoers at Lamma in the NEC in Birmingham last week was Massey Ferguson's (MF) new flagship 9S Series.

The manufacturer showcased its largest model - the 425hp 9S.425 - at the show. The new range includes six models, with power outputs from 285hp to 425hp.

The new lineup was first unveiled to the public at Agritechnica in November and the new series made its second appearance at Lamma last week.

The 9S replaces the outgoing 8700 S. The new tractor range shares its engine, transmission and most componentry with Valtra’s new S-series, which was unveiled last year.

Engine and transmission

The range is powered by the proven 8.4-litre, six-cylinder AGCO Power engine. This straightforward design does not require an EGR valve and uses a new, single turbocharger.

Integrated below the cab, MF says this concept provides massively improved visibility to the front right from the driving position.

This engine is married up to the Fendt-derived Dyna-VT stepless transmission. It allows operators to use pedal or lever mode at any time, without making any changes to controls.

It offers stepless speed control from 0.03km/h to the standard 40km/h or 50km/h option.

The models are numbered according to their maximum power - 285, 310, 340, 370, 400 and 425.

Maximum power is attained at 1,850rpm, which MF says is designed to help save fuel and reduce noise and wear. A boost up to 30hp is generated at speeds above 15km/h for PTO and hydraulic applications on all models (except the flagship 9S.425). Meanwhile, the second-from-top 9S.400 gains an extra 20hp when under sufficient load.

The series incorporates a new suspended front axle that offers a turning radius of 5.75m and a larger 125mm-diameter rear bar axle. The uprated hydraulic system can be spec-ed to churn out up to 400litres/min. Weighing in at 10,900kg, the 9S.425 offers a power-to-weight ratio of 25.4kg/hp.

Rear maximum lift capacity is 12,000kg, while front linkage maximum lift capacity is 5,000kg. Up to six rear spool valves are available, while up to two front spool valves can be added.

Cab

The big difference between Valtra’s new S-series and the new 9S is the cab. Valtra opted to stick with the setup already used on its Ts and Qs, while Massey made the decision to use the same cab as those on its 8S models.

This roomy cab was introduced on the 8S in 2020. The main visible feature of the design is the 18cm gap between the back of the bonnet and the cab. MF say this helps reduces noise, heat and vibration inside the cab, offering one of the quietest on the market.

The 9S series comes equipped with MF Guide (automatically steers the tractor into the next wayline) and a Trimble receiver as standard. This is controlled through the Datatronic 5 and Fieldstar 5 terminals.

The range comes set up for smart farming. The new MF AutoTurn, AutoHeadland, IsoBus Tractor Implement Management section control, rate control and a Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS) all come as options.

All 9S tractors will only come in Exclusive specification, which includes the Datatronic 5 touchscreen terminal and Multipad joystick.