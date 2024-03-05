Film binding is now an option on RB V Protec variable chamber models.

Massey Ferguson has updated its Xtra and Protec round balers to include a new 6% faster tailgate as standard.

Following the arrival of film binding to RB fixed chamber Protec models last year, it is now an option on RB V Protec variable chamber models.

Machines equipped with film binding are also fitted with a rapid reload system. This allows three rolls (film or net) to be positioned on a rotating frame near the binding unit.

When one roll is finished, the operator rotates the frame to use the next full roll, without needing to lift a new roll into place.

Other options

Other new options include manual or hydraulic folding pickup wheels, an integrated bale weighing system as well as a moisture meter.

Meanwhile, in the cab, a new Bale Control Pro terminal replaces the E-Link Pro. The new unit runs through the well-known MF Fieldstar 5 terminal.