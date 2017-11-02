Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Monthly weather: mild October with record winds and uneven rainfall
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Monthly weather: mild October with record winds and uneven rainfall

By on
Storms Ophelia and Brian brought record wind speeds on coasts, while dull weather came came with contrasted rainfall records around the country, according to Met Éireann.
Storms Ophelia and Brian brought record wind speeds on coasts, while dull weather came came with contrasted rainfall records around the country, according to Met Éireann.

It was a very different story in Co Mayo, where Newport weather station had its wettest October in seven years and Knock Airport recorded 29 days of rain, and in Co Wexford where Johnstown Castle received only half of the month’s usual rainfall.

Localised downpours painted a contrasted picture within the centre of the country, where Gurteen College in Co Tipperary had its wettest October day in 10 years on 19 October with 45.8mm of rainfall – the highest daily value in the country last month. Meanwhile, Oak Park in Co Carlow had the lowest number of wet days last month, remaining significantly drier than a usual October.

No air frost

Temperatures were unseasonally high, with no air frost recorded and the lowest grass frost value dropping to a minimum of -3.4°C in Co Dublin. Yet Dublin and Meath were also the counties most significantly warmer than average, with 19.9°C recorded in the Phoenix Park on 13 October.

Storm Ophelia broke record wind speeds in Co Cork, with Roches Point recording both its highest ever gust at 155.6km/h and its windiest ever 10-minute period with a 114.8km/h mean speed on 16 October. However, Mace Head in Co Galway and Malin Head in Co Donegal had the highest number of days with gale-force winds, both showing six last month.

Read more

Storms hit October milk prices by €20m

Fodder shortage: ‘it has been a vicious year ... it’s going to be a famine’

Storm Brian no match for Cork farmers

More in News
Agri jobs: tractor drivers, pig and dairy workers and meat factory staff
News
Agri jobs: tractor drivers, pig and dairy workers and meat factory staff
By Thomas Hubert on 02 November 2017
Member
UK beef exports down 7%
News
UK beef exports down 7%
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 02 November 2017
Member
Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night
News
Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder, tractors and ICBF
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: fodder, tractors and ICBF
By Amy Forde on 01 November 2017
Member
Listen: winter planting gathers pace
News
Listen: winter planting gathers pace
By Pat O'Toole on 01 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and cows
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: dry weather and cows
By Amy Forde on 30 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad