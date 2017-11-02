Monthly weather: mild October with record winds and uneven rainfall

This field of maize ready to harvest was badly affected by ex-hurricane Ophelia with over 50% flattened. It was one of several that suffered damage in the Dungarvan area of Co Waterford. \ Donal O'Leary

Storms Ophelia and Brian brought record wind speeds on coasts, while dull weather came came with contrasted rainfall records around the country, according to Met Éireann.

It was a very different story in Co Mayo, where Newport weather station had its wettest October in seven years and Knock Airport recorded 29 days of rain, and in Co Wexford where Johnstown Castle received only half of the month’s usual rainfall.

Localised downpours painted a contrasted picture within the centre of the country, where Gurteen College in Co Tipperary had its wettest October day in 10 years on 19 October with 45.8mm of rainfall – the highest daily value in the country last month. Meanwhile, Oak Park in Co Carlow had the lowest number of wet days last month, remaining significantly drier than a usual October.

No air frost

Temperatures were unseasonally high, with no air frost recorded and the lowest grass frost value dropping to a minimum of -3.4°C in Co Dublin. Yet Dublin and Meath were also the counties most significantly warmer than average, with 19.9°C recorded in the Phoenix Park on 13 October.

Storm Ophelia broke record wind speeds in Co Cork, with Roches Point recording both its highest ever gust at 155.6km/h and its windiest ever 10-minute period with a 114.8km/h mean speed on 16 October. However, Mace Head in Co Galway and Malin Head in Co Donegal had the highest number of days with gale-force winds, both showing six last month.

