The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) is the most popular scheme so far across the first four tranches, accounting for 7,788 applications.

The closing date for the current tranche of TAMS, tranche 5, is rapidly approaching, with the deadline for final submission of applications being 5pm on 5 December. The current tranche has been open for applications since 9 September, with the Department now reverting back to tranches being three months long, after some extended tranches at the start of TAMS III.

Tranche 6 will be set to open on 8 December for those who fail to submit their application in time, and while a closing date is yet to be announced for it, it will likely finish in early March.

Tranches 3 and 4

The final applications for tranche 3 are currently being processed, with the expectation that the Department will begin looking towards the 5,864 applications submitted in tranche 4 before the year end.

Of the 3,799 submissions in tranche 3, just 178 applications are still in progress, with the remaining having been approved, withdrawn or rejected.

Of the 3,799 applications, 260 (6.8%) have been rejected, with a further 86 (2.2%) withdrawn by applicants. A total of 3,257 applications (85.7%) have been approved as of 25 November.

Yet again, the Animals Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) and the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) have proven most popular in tranche 4, accounting for 1,598 and 1,570 of the applications respectively. Between the two schemes combined, they are responsible for 15,078 of the total applications in the first three tranches of TAMS III. The Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) retains its position as third most popular, with 645 applications submitted in tranche 4, bringing total submissions under the solar scheme to 2,463. Just 104 applications were submitted in tranche 4 for the Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES), with the only scheme with lower submission rates being the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS) at 27 applications.