Applications can continue to be drafted, with the exception of nutrient storage facilities, but cannot be submitted.

The Department of Agriculture has issued correspondence to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers informing them that submissions to tranche six of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) has been delayed until 9 January 2025.

Tranche five of the scheme closed for applications at 5pm on Friday 6 December.

Under normal circumstances, tranche six would have opened for applications on 7 December, but the Department advises that the delay in submissions is to “facilitate development work on the 60% grant aid rate for nutrient storage investments”.

The closing date for tranche six remains unchanged and will take place on 7 March.

Draft

The Department also noted that while the system is closed to accept application submissions, the drafting of proposals, including uploading documents, will be available, with the exception of new nutrient storage investments.

It adds that all other functions such as queries, document upload and submitting claims will continue to be available along with the facility to submit payment claims.