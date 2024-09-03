Data is required for private clearfelling and reforestation in order to accurately forecast log production. \ Donal Magner

In 1995, the annual planting programme in Ireland was 28,800ha, comprising 6,400ha Coillte afforestation, 5,100ha Coillte reforestation and 17,300ha private – mainly farmer – afforestation, while private reforestation was negligible. Total annual planting programmes exceeded 20,000ha for all of the 1990s and early 2000s.

We know this because data for afforestation – both Coillte and private – and Coillte reforestation is available while private reforestation was negligible during this period.

Fast forward to 2023 when it is likely that between 11,000ha and 13,300ha were planted comprising 1,651ha of private afforestation, 7,700ha of Coillte reforestation and between 2,000ha and 4,000ha of private reforestation. Reforestation has surpassed afforestation in Ireland since 1994.

While Forest Statistics Ireland 2024 provides data for Coillte reforestation, no data is available for private forestry.

Private reforestation is – or should be – no longer negligible as much of the Sitka spruce portion of the 57,000ha planted between 1986 and 1994 should be clear-felled by now or awaiting final harvest based on rotations between 30 and 40 years.

Forest Statistics Ireland 2024 has no breakdown of private clearfelling or reforestation which generally occurs within two years after clearfell. Reforestation data is essential in making timber forecasts over the next 30 years, which are based on likely production from thinning and eventual clearfell except where continuous cover forestry (CCF) is practised when different yield models are required.

Sawmills, nurseries and forestry companies provide, at best, guesstimates of clearfells and reforestation. These vary from 2,000ha to 4,000ha. In his report “Impact of Forest Policy and Forest Regulations on Future Commercial Timber Supply and the Sustainability of Timber Processing”, Henry Phillips estimates the area of private clearfells as 5,021ha in 2023 and 4,807ha in 2024.

These gradually increase to 8,326ha by 2030. However, these areas are based on the national forecast which may not necessarily translate into actual areas harvested.

Factors such as the availability of roading and felling licences can distort these figures. Also, where licences are available, some forest owners may not necessarily harvest the timber as they may be holding out for higher prices.

This is not an unreasonable stance for the owner as part of the clearfell income has to go towards reforestation. For example if a forest owner who is offered €20,000/ha for a spruce clearfell believes that a 15% increase could be realised by delaying harvest, an increase of this magnitude – €3,000 – would cover the cost of reforestation.

Accurate information is required for actual areas clearfelled and reforested for Coillte and the private sector. These operations provide data on timber production during the year of harvest along with future timber forecasts while reforestation data provides information on nursery plant requirements and future species breakdown.

EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to be applied on 30 December

The new EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) will enter into application on 30 December next. This regulation (EU) 2023/1115 replaces the EU Timber Regulations (No. 995/2010).

It deals with “the making available on the European Union Single Market and the export from the Union of certain commodities and products associated with deforestation and forest degradation”.

The Objective of the Regulation is to minimise the EU’s contribution to global deforestation and forest degradation and to reduce the EU’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and global biodiversity loss.

Relevant commodities and products may only be placed on the EU market, made available in, or exported from the EU if they are deforestation-free and have been produced in accordance with the relevant legislation of the country of production. They will require a due diligence statement.

Each member state has a competent authority to conduct checks and a risk-based approach to ensure the regulation is observed.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is Ireland’s competent authority. The regulation concerns the following seven commodities and their derived products: cattle, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, soya, wood, and rubber.

While the regulation was published in June 2023, it hasn’t been discussed widely in Ireland although Department officials have been actively engaging with the Commission. It will impact differently on individual Member States.

For example last January the Northern [Europe] Sparsely Populated Areas (NSPA), sent a letter to Commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevicius, to raise several unresolved issues with the deforestation regulation.

NSPA raised concerns about the geolocation requirement, which implies that all goods made from forest biomass, such as paper and pellets, must be accompanied by information on where and when trees used in the production of these products were harvested.

The industry stated that would be difficult given that it can involve thousands of different locations. As a result, Commissioner Sinkevicius indicated that the Commission “is ready to back down on the geolocation requirement” according to North Sweden – European Office.

The EUDR has relevance to Irish forestry in a number of areas. Irish timber importers will need to demonstrate that products are sourced from land that is “deforestation free”. EUDR also applies to Irish forest owners who will be required to issue declarations at final harvest that they will replant after clearfell.

In this regard, the EUDR may copper fasten the replanting obligation unless an alternative renewable land use is proposed.

There has been dialogue in recent months between the Department and stakeholders on the EUDR and this is planned to continue.

In addition to the recent information session, the Department is holding further webinars on Tue 22 October and Mon 16 December.

Sheep can graze freely among trees in Eamon O'Hara's agroforest near n Dromahaire, Co Leitrim. \ Maureen Kilgore

Agroforestry in Leitrim

The Irish Agroforestry Forum (IAF) organised

The Irish Agroforestry Forum (IAF) organised a successful field day in Dromahair, Co Leitrim last week. The event was a mixture of indoor presentations by Dr Jim McAdam, director IAF, Robert Windle and Eugene Curran, who represented the Forest Service and John Casey, Teagasc. The outdoor event was in Eamon O’Hara’s agroforest outside Dromahair where planting techniques, forest design and management were discussed.

Agroforestry is an alternative to forest establishment especially for farmers who wish to continue farming but also wish to incorporate trees in their holdings.

The cost of establishment (€8,555/ha) is grant-aided although some foresters believe the grant won’t cover the full costs, especially fencing.

Once established, the owner receives tax-free payments of €9,750/ha spread over 10 years in addition to the income from associated agriculture activities such as sheep, cattle or silage production. Check irishagroforestry.ie for further information.

