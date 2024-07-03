Unseasonably cold temperatures have had a significant impact on grass growth throughout the 2024 growing season. \ Philip Doyle

Poor growth rates in 2024 have meant grass yields in NI are running well below the long-term average, figures from AgriSearch confirm.

Research plots at Greenmount and Hillsborough, which receive nitrogen fertiliser at a rate of 270kg per hectare (ha), have recorded grass yields of 5.218t DM/ha so far this year.

The figure is 7% lower than the total yield for the same period in 2023 and is 18% below the 10-year average.

Figures from GrassCheck farms across NI also show that unseasonably cold temperatures have had a significant impact on grass growth throughout the 2024 growing season.

Across all project farms in NI, the average grass yield is 5.18t DM/ha this year, which is 12% lower than 2023 levels.

The biggest drop is seen in Co Down where GrassCheck farms have averaged 4.96t DM/ha in 2024, down 17% on the same period last year.

Growth rates are likely to remain subdued in the short term as the latest weather forecast from the Met Office indicates that below average temperatures will persist into the first half of July.

Meanwhile, reports from merchants ordering new stocks of fertiliser indicate prices are likely to rise £15/t in the second half of July.

Fertiliser did see a £10/t price rise in late June, putting quotes in the region of £295/t to £300/t, although merchants with forward cover in place were doing deals below £290/t.

However, those lower priced stocks are rapidly disappearing from merchant yards.

Most indications point to CAN rising to £315/t with compounds likely to cost £370 to £375/t for products like 25-5-5.

A similar price trend occurred last July with fertiliser companies increasing CAN by £10 to £15/t, leaving nitrogen at £310/t.