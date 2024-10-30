The funding allocation that DAERA gives to an environmental watchdog is set to increase by 52% during the 2024/25 financial year.

The Office of Environmental Protection (OEP) was established in 2021 to scrutinise what government departments and other public authorities do in relation to the environment.

It has carried out several investigations in NI in recent months, including an inquiry into the guidance used around planning permission for agricultural buildings.

Annual accounts for the OEP were published on Wednesday and show that DAERA gave the body £1.25m during 2023/24.

Its annual report states that the funding allocation from DAERA last year was “71% of the sums we judged to be necessary” to carry out functions in NI.

Despite an increased package worth £1.9m being put forward by DAERA for 2024/25, the OEP suggests the funding for its NI related work is still not enough.

“There remains, therefore, a continuing risk that our funding will not be sufficient to carry out our functions to the full extend we deem necessary,” the report states.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said he is “keen” to bring forward proposals to the NI Executive for a new independent Environment Protection Agency.

The plan is likely to involve taking functions away from the NI Environment Agency, which is currently part of DAERA.

“I want to explore models that would deliver improved and more independent environmental governance,” Minister Muir said in response to a written question from SDLP MLA Mark Durkan.