Farmers ordering cattle identification tags should shop around, as there are deals available from various distributors looking to increase market share.

Quotes for Allflex tags start around £4.65, excluding VAT, for an order of 50 sets, with no difference between a double flag or a flag-and-button tag combination.

However, special promotions offer one free tag for every 10 purchased, effectively lowering the cost to £4.22 per set.

Replacement costs are similar to previous years at around £4 per tag. Sheep tags are also similar to previous years at 80p to £1.

Quotes for Caisley cattle tags start at £4.80 per set, excluding VAT, for an order of 50. Special offers are again available, with a 10% discount on orders placed before the end of the month, bringing the cost down to £4.32.

Replacement tags are £3.25 excluding VAT, while quotes for sheep tags start around the 80p mark depending on type purchased.

Quotes for Shearwell cattle tags are in the region of £5.70, excluding VAT, although discounts apply as numbers increase and free replacement tags are available.

Livestock farmers should note that existing stocks of ‘UK’ prefix tags can be applied up until 30 June 2025.

After this date, only tags with the ‘XI’ prefix can be used to identify newborn cattle and sheep. Any unused ‘UK’ prefix tags become obsolete after this date.

