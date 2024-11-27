All newborn cattle, sheep and goats on NI farms must be issued with an XI prefix tag from 30 June 2025.

Animal identification requirements for cattle, sheep and goats reared on Northern Ireland (NI) farms will change in 2025 with the switch from ‘UK’ to ‘XI’ prefix tags.

From 30 June 2025, only XI prefix tags are legally permitted for the identification of newborn animals.

All unused UK prefix tags become obsolete on this date, and, therefore cannot be assigned to newborn animals.

Since 24 June 2024, only XI prefix tags have been available to purchase in NI. These tags can be used for identification purposes prior to the official switchover date next June. Where farmers still have existing stocks of UK tags, the advice is to use them before the end of the current transition period.

Legal change

The change to XI identification tags is a legal requirement under EU Animal Health Law. The ruling is part of the wider post-Brexit arrangements that give NI unfettered access to EU and UK markets.

The introduction of XI tags will ensure NI retains a legally compliant traceability system, which is essential to protect trade, public health, animal health and welfare.

Cattle

Cattle tags will physically remain the same, allowing farmers to choose flag and button tag combinations.

What will change is the tag prefix. New tag issues will begin with XI 0 rather than the previous UK 9 prefix.

The identification numbers that follow the prefix are unchanged. That means the prefix is followed by the six-digit herd number, then the four-digit individual animal number and a final check digit.

On ordering the first set of XI cattle tags, animal identification numbers will continue in sequence from the last UK tag to be issued.

For example, if the last UK 9 tag was UK 9 123456 1234 5, the next tag issued will be XI 0 123456 1235 6.

Sheep

Like cattle, there is no physical change to sheep tags with farmers able to choose from button, flag and fold-over tags.

Only the first two prefix digits change with UK replaced by XI. All remaining numbers on tags remain the same.

That means the tag numbering format begins with 1, followed by the six-digit flock number and a five-digit individual ID number. Changes to tagging on goats will follow the same format as sheep.

As with cattle, the initial order placed on XI sheep tags continues in numerical sequence from the last UK tag issued.

EID tags

According to DAERA, there have been no issues with EID tags as a result of changing to the XI prefix for sheep and goats.

It states that ‘899’, which is the three-digit numerical equivalent of XI for NI livestock ID purposes, is encoded on EID devices in the same way ‘826’ is currently encoded as the equivalent to UK.

However, DAERA advises farmers using EID readers and software packages to check with providers that their technology is compatible with the new prefix.

Exporting animals

While the outlined changes relate to the tagging of newborn cattle, sheep and goats, there are some exceptions to keep in mind for animals that will be sold for export.

Livestock exported to the Republic of Ireland can be identified with either UK or XI prefixed tags up to 29 June 2025.

But from 30 June 2025 onwards, all sheep must be identified with the new XI tags prior to their export.

That means all sheep born prior to this date, and possessing UK tags, must be re-identified with XI tags before exporting. However, cattle identified with UK tags prior to 30 June 2025 can be exported after this date without being re-identified with XI tags.

All livestock that will be exported to continental Europe will require an XI tag prior to movement.

Older animals

DAERA states that farmers are not required to retag animals on farms that were born before 30 June 2025 with XI tags, with the exception being where export rules apply.

If animals were legally registered at birth with two UK tags, and one is subsequently lost, a replacement UK prefix tag will be re-issued, regardless of the switchover date.

