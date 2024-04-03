Price quotes for nitrogen fertiliser have eased as merchants and manufacturers look to clear the backlog of stock built up following lacklustre early spring sales.

CAN is now trading around the £315/t mark, down £10/t from price quotes issued back in early March.

Farmers indicate further discounts are available where full payment is made on purchase. CAN products with added sulphur are trading around £20/t above straight nitrogen prices.

Urea

Larger discounts have been applied to urea with prices down by £15 to £20/t compared to early March.

That puts deals for urea on £385/t to £395/t. Where available, protected urea will cost £50/t more with most interest coming from dairy farmers tied in to sustainability schemes with milk processors.

Reports indicate demand for urea is currently strong and that is putting added pressure on supply chains.

Read more

Silage stocks tighten as rain persists