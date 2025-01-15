The scarcity of slaughter-fit animals across the UK is continuing to underpin an exceptional trade for finished beef cattle.

Base quotes for U-3 grades are up 6p/kg to a top-end of 522p/kg, although reports indicate 536p to 540p/kg is freely available to finishers this week.

Where farmers have greater negotiating power, as well as the option to off-load cattle live, reports indicate deals have been done in the region of 542p, rising to 550p/kg depending on numbers available.

Despite the record prices, there is still a big price gap to Britain, with reports indicating prime cattle in Scotland are on 595p/kg for U-grading animals, with over 600p/kg in some cases.

Mart trade

In the live ring, demand for cattle amongst specialist finishers and local factory agents is very strong. Prices paid over the past fortnight have settled around 320p to 350p/kg for slaughter-fit, beef-bred cattle.

At the outlined price range, and a kill-out of 58%, the mart trade equates to finished prices of 550p to 600p/kg.

Cows

Cull cows sold through marts are also in big demand, with 270p to 300p/kg commonplace and 310p to 350p/kg paid for well-fleshed suckler types.

Fat dairy cows are commanding prices well above 200p/kg, with feeding animals making 40p to 50p/kg below this level.

Factory deals for O+3 cows are in the region of 410p to 420p/kg, with R-grading animals on 430p to 450p/kg, depending on age and quality.

Hoggets

Base quotes for hoggets remain on 700p/kg and fall well short of what is being paid. Deals of 720p to 740p/kg are on offer, with isolated reports of 750p/kg.

However, factory prices still lag behind the live trade, where good-quality hoggets are trading above the £180 mark, with live exporters extremely active and competing against agents buying for Republic of Ireland- based abattoirs.

