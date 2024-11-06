First autumn case of bird flu in UK

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss has urged all bird keepers to follow scrupulous biosecurity measures following the confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N5 in poultry on a farm in Yorkshire.

Various strains of bird flu have recently been detected in wild birds throughout Britain, but it is the first time the disease has appeared in a commercial flock this autumn.

The risk level is still considered low so long as good biosecurity is applied. All poultry on the infected premises will be culled and a three kilometre protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been put in place around the premises.