Donal O' Leary

The new price list published by Ulster Wool for the 2023 clip has only minor adjustments across most grades when compared to the year previous.

Prices for most grades of wool are either unchanged or up by 1p - 2p/kg, although quotes for mountain wool have dropped.

For example, Mule ewe grade wool is up from 31p/kg for 2022 to 33p/kg for last year’s clip. Cheviot ewe grade wool is unchanged at 33p/kg and medium ewe wool is also static at 29p/kg.

By contrast, Blackface fine is down from 22p/kg to 20p/kg and Blackface medium has moved from 23p/kg to 18p/kg.

“Prices strengthened in the autumn but have weakened again over the last two months with Mountain wool types struggling all season. British Wool’s auction prices for the season are on a par with New Zealand,” said Ulster Wool chair Brendan Kelly.

A lower intake of wool through depots over the last 12 months has impacted prices. The UK-wide group handled 2,500 tonnes less in 2023, mainly due to lighter fleeces.

Kelly said most producers delivered 10% less wool last year and this reduced returns by around 7p/kg.

Returns

“If we had handled the same weight as the previous year, many grades would have been up 20p per fleece. Every additional 500 tonnes we handle improves returns for all members by 1.5p/kg,” he said.

The Randalstown farmer points out that poor returns for wool are a global issue due to competition from oil-based fibres.

However, he suggests wool is increasingly being seen as a more sustainable fibre and marketing initiatives by the group around traceability are starting to reap results.

“We now have 153 licensees producing a wide range of products from our wool. Driving demand for wool produced in NI is essential if we are to differentiate our clip from the commodity market,” Kelly said.