Richard Jones (left) and his fellow countryman Gethin Lewis on their way to claiming the top spots in the All Nations Open final.

Welsh shearers Richard Jones and Gethin Lewis dashed the hopes of Irish shearers claiming a win on home soil when they finished first and second, respectively, in the All-Nations Open Final on Sunday at the Kepak All-Ireland and All-Nations Sheep Shearing Championships.

Massive crowds flocked to Mountbellew Mart in Co Galway over the weekend and were not disappointed with thrilling finals going down to the line.

The six shearers contesting the final included the top shearers from across the globe.

Jones has been in scintillating form in recent years, narrowly missing out on retaining the world shearing title in 2023. His fellow countryman Gethin Lewis has quickly climbed the ranks while Jack Robinson, who finished third, had high hopes heading into the final after putting in an excellent performance in the Senior final.

Jack Robinson (left) and Ivan Scott (right) served up an exhilarating contest in the All-Ireland Open final.

There was strong support from the large crowd cheering on Ivan Scott, Donegal, who finished fourth along with Denis O’Sullivan, Kerry and Graeme Davidson, Antrim, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Senior final

Jack Robinson and Ivan Scott served up an exhilarating contest in the All-Ireland Open Final with Robinson just finishing ahead of Scott with a couple of blows to spare on his 18th sheep. While speed has a big influence on the final score, the quality of shearing also has a significant say on the scores awarded with Robinson coming out on top. Denis O’Sullivan finished third followed by Graeme Davidson, Mark McGee and Stanley Allingham.

Earlier in the day James Hopkins from Mayo claimed the All-Ireland and All-Nations Blades championship while Rachel Murphy was the winner of the All-Ireland and All-Nations Wool handling Championships.

Alex Butler won the senior final with Elgin Roberts claiming the intermediate title and Andy Corrigan the Junior.

A full report of all winners will be carried in print in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.