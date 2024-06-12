Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed that he wants CCTV installed in all abattoirs in NI.

“It is my intention to consult on the introduction of mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses,” he told the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday.

CCTV has been mandatory in England since November 2018 and in Scottish abattoirs since July 2021. Similar regulations in Wales have been approved and are due to be enforced from 1 December 2024.

In NI, it is understood that all major abattoirs already have CCTV in place as part of a voluntary arrangement.