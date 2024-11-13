Silverbridge farmland sells at public auction

Two parcels of bare farmland located at Silverbridge, Co Armagh, were sold at public auction on Wednesday.

The properties were located at Carrigans Pass and the Carrive Road. The sale was conducted by local land agents Real Deal Property Services.

The first lot was 5.85 acres of land, which sold for £105,000 (£17,949/acre). The second lot was 15.91 acres, which made £250,000 (£15,713/acre).

Setting farm budget is up to NI Executive

It is up to the NI Executive from now on to decide how much money should be allocated for farm support schemes in NI, the Department of Finance has confirmed.

As part of the Autumn Budget, the UK Treasury said funding for agriculture in devolved regions for the 2024/2025 financial year will be “baselined” into each region’s block grant.

It means NI will no longer receive a ring-fenced budget for agriculture, which can only be spent on farm-related schemes.

“It will be for the Executive to agree funding for agriculture as part of the budget process,” a Department of Finance spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Acknowledging the importance of our agri-food and farming sectors, the Finance Minister will continue to engage the DAERA minister on this matter,” the spokesperson added.

‘New delivery plan’ for TB by year end

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir is to publish “a new delivery plan” for addressing bovine TB before the end of 2024.

“I anticipate that this plan will set out our immediate and medium-term priorities and will seek to reinvigorate our efforts to support farmers in tackling this costly disease,” the Alliance MLA said.

In response to a written question from DUP MLA Diane Forsythe, Minister Muir said a new review by NI chief vet Brian Dooher contains “possible enhanced measures” to address cattle to cattle spread of TB.

“The review will also plot the path ahead in determining the most appropriate means to address the role played by badgers in the spread and endurance of the disease and provide associated timelines,” Minister Muir said.

Solutions developed for Lough Neagh

Five suppliers have been awarded contracts in the first phase of a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) which aims to treat and reduce blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh.

In total, £450,000 of government funding has been made available for the first phase of the SBRI, which is to run through to March 2025. Once complete, a decision will then be taken on which suppliers go through to a second stage where their concepts are developed as potential pilot solutions.

The successful suppliers in stage 1 include Queen’s University Belfast.