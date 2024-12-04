Milk prices in Northern Ireland are edging ahead of those in Britain.

Winter bonus payments have pushed starting prices for NI milk ahead of those applying in Britain.

Milk processors across the Irish Sea have already announced base prices for December, with a number now confirming their January 2025 offering.

To date, all prices set for January are unchanged with First Milk continuing to pay a manufacturing base price of 45.35p/l.

Barbers is holding its manufacturing price at 46.1p/l with Muller remaining at 42.25p/l. Arla is paying 48.54p/l for December, although it has not declared its position for January.

The outlined prices are for milk at a base of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein. Adjusting those prices back to NI base levels of 3.95% butterfat and 3.25% protein lowers the First Milk price to 43.7p/l.

It also brings the Barbers price to 44.8p/l, Muller to 40.6p/l, Lactalis to 42.9p/l and Arla to 46.9p/l.

Transport charges also apply at farm level in Britain, which further reduces the outlined starting prices.

With the exception of Arla, starting milk prices in Britain fall short of those in NI.

