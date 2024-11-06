Livestock rations have seen no movement on price quotes for November.

Price quotes for cattle and sheep rations are generally unchanged for November with feed mills indicating an upturn in milk, beef and lamb prices is helping to increase tonnages sold.

With prices holding firm, beef finishing rations remain in the region of £260 to £280/t, depending on maize content and the inclusion of rumen buffers.

General purpose cattle rations are trading close to £270/t with some quotes for blended feeds at around £265/t.

Dairy rations range from £290 to £320/t depending on protein content and whether feeds are a blend or a pellet. Lamb finisher pellets are trading between £290 and £300/t.

Straights

For those farmers buying straights, rolled barley delivered on farm is costing £215 to £220/t, whereas maize meal is trading around £235 to £240/t.

Quotes for soya vary from £350 to £370/t delivered on farm, with the price partly dependent on when feed mills took out forward cover this autumn.

Prices for soya hulls are hovering just over the £200/t mark with sugar beet pulp trading between £220 and £225/t.

Diesel

Meanwhile, prices for red diesel have eased by 1p to 2p/l when compared to mid-October.

Quotes for an order of 2,250 litres now range from 63.5p to 66p/l, down from 65p to 68p/l last month and 10p to 13p/l below the equivalent prices in November 2023.

Prices for DERV have also seen a slight easing, with quotes for an order of 1,000 litres currently running below the 110p/l mark.

