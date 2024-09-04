NI milk production totalled 1.385bn litres during the first half of 2024, the highest production volume for the outlined period on record, data published by DAERA shows.

January to June milk volumes are up 1.3% from the 2023 total of 1.367bn litres and 1.2% ahead of the previous record-high of 1.369bn litres set in 2022. Since 2010, NI milk production is up 44%.

Monthly volumes in 2024 were higher in five of the six months when compared to 2023, with the exception being April, when production was fractionally lower year-on-year.

Contrast

The rise in 2024 milk production on NI farms is in stark contrast to monthly volumes in Britain and the Republic of Ireland. From January to June, production in Britain fell 0.3% to 6.33bn litres, although that partially masks the decline in monthly volumes seen in April, May and June, which are down 1.1% year-on-year.

In the Republic of Ireland, the year-on-year decline is even more severe over the first half of 2024, with production down 242m litres, or 5.3% to 4.35bn litres.

Outlook

Looking ahead, 2024 looks set to be a record year for milk production in NI.

Reports suggest local dairy farmers have been quite slow to cull cows, given the prospect of more lucrative winter bonuses and higher milk prices on the back of rising European commodity markets.

At this weeks’ Dutch Dairy Board auction, butter surged by €150 to a new all-time high of €7,950/t, making it three consecutive weeks the auction had set a new record for the commodity.

Butter has now risen in value for eight consecutive weeks since mid-July, increasing by €1,270/t in the process.

Skim milk powder (SMP) rose by €70 to €2,530/t and stands at its highest value since the start of 2024.

Whole milk powder (WMP) was unchanged at €4,280/t and remains similar to prices back in November 2022.

GDT

The first New Zealand GDT auction of September was more subdued with a 0.4% dip in the price index and mixed outcomes for key commodities. Butter slipped by 0.9%, with WMP down 2.5%.

However, SMP jumped 4.5% in price, cheddar was up 0.9% and mozzarella price up 7%.

Read more

