From left, panel chair, Jon Parker from the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission, with panel members, Dr Peter Kennedy, Neville Graham and Andrew Clarke.

A representative from Marks and Spencer (M&S), has said the retailer is reluctant to highlight on-going work to improve the environmental sustainability of food production for fear of the reaction from consumers.

“People do trust our brand, but we don’t want to be accused of greenwashing – it does affect some of the communications that we do,” claimed Dr Peter Kennedy, senior agriculture manager with M&S.

Taking part in a panel discussion at the Fields Good regenerative farming event held in Glenarm, Co Antrim last Saturday, Kennedy said the retailer was involved in sustainability initiatives, including work on methane output on dairy farms and replacing soya in pig diets.

“But we are not sure how much we want to shout about it – we are worried about a possible backlash,” he said.

He also pointed out that there are a lot of different opinions on what the term ‘regenerative agriculture’ actually means, which makes it even more difficult to communicate with consumers. “You want to make it really easy for consumers to understand. We are still trying to get our heads around it,” he said.

‘Dust bowls’

His view was echoed by Andrew Clarke from Foyle Food Group who had just returned from farm visits in the US. “We saw dust bowls with nothing – it lacked organic matter and moisture. I’m not sure how a regenerative standard would work if you compare us to the US,” said Clarke.

Also taking part in the panel, Neville Graham from Dale Farm said 87% of co-op members graze their dairy cows, so when Dale Farm customers visit farms, many often comment that NI is already operating a regenerative system.

“Regenerative agriculture dovetails into sustainability – it is part of our sustainability package going forward,” he said.

However, he accepted that there is a need to improve our management of manures and in those cases where too much is being produced, it will need to be processed and taken off farm.

Studies suggest it is feasible for NI farmers to grow more crops, Professor Elizabeth Magowan from AFBI has said.

During a panel discussion on what NI farms might look like in 2050, the AFBI Director said she expects NI to have a more diversified landscape by that date.

“There are opportunities to convert more land to crops – maybe 10 to 20%. But we are in a climate that does suit grass,” she said.

Adding his thoughts at the end of the panel discussion, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir maintained there is a need for a greater mix of farming in NI. “I would like to see more horticulture and arable farming in NI, but it will be tricky. It is not easy to do,” he said.

The keynote speaker at the Fields Good festival was US rancher, Greg Judy who runs a beef operation across 22 owned and leased farms in Missouri.

His main focus is on building carbon and fertility in worn out soils, with all his cows grazed as one herd. Cattle are kept behind electric fences and usually moved daily.

Swards are rested between grazings for up to three months, so a significant amount of forage is trampled back into the soil.

He encouraged local farmers to follow a similar principle around grazing management, by grazing in small blocks and allowing swards time to rest.

“The fields in NI – split those darn things in two. Just do a little bit of it and see how you like it. You will be encouraged to do a little bit, more and more,” he said.

Business focus

He urged beef farmers to have a sharp business focus, keep a young herd and cull any problem animals. “Don’t name your cows – if you name them, you don’t want to get rid of them. You can’t be emotionally attached,” he said.

Cow size

He maintained that his cows are culled if they are not fat after summer grazing, if they have a poor calf or if they fail to wean their calf naturally late in the season.

Having spent a few days in NI, he suggested that there is a need to get cow size down. “It is profit per acre, not profit per cow that matters”.

He would also like to see all dairy herds out grazing, as continuous housing has locked farmers into high cost systems while also putting pressure on the environment due to the amount of slurry that must be spread.

- DAVID WRIGHT