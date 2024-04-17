A commitment to close down RHI was initially set out in the “New Decade, New Approach” deal.

The future of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was discussed at Stormont on Wednesday during a private sitting of the NI Assembly’s Economy Committee. The closed-door nature of the meeting has fuelled speculation that proposals were being put forward to terminate the scheme for all existing participants.

The body that represents the RHI accredited boiler owners has said it “will use all legal and political avenues” to protect its members.

Andrew Trimble from the Renewable Heat Association (RHANI) said scheme participants in NI are subject to “identical costs” to those in Britain and the Republic of Ireland, but receive payments which are “less than one sixth of their peers”.

“Parity with the rest of the UK for existing, accredited participants, is the only option. Compulsory scrappage is madness,” he said.

A commitment to close down RHI was initially set out in the “New Decade, New Approach” deal, which was agreed by the main NI political parties in January 2020.

A public consultation on the matter was conducted the following year and, according to the Department for the Economy, there was “a strong preference” for continued operation of RHI with revised tariffs.

Similarly, in February 2023, the Court of Appeal ruled that “compensation or provision of a revised tariff” should be offered to RHI participants who have faced drastic payment cuts. Any decision on the future of RHI will need the approval of the NI Executive, although a recommendation will first need to be put forward by Economy Minister Conor Murphy.