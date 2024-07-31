A poor spring has negatively impacted the quality of first-cut silages, with analysis showing many forages are unexpectedly low in energy (ME) and dry matter digestibility (D-Value).

Initial results available from independent testing show an average energy content of 10.6 ME across NI farms. That is significantly below the optimum of 11.5 ME in first-cut silages harvested in May and ultimately means lower milk yield and liveweight gain, unless some form of energy supplementation is offered.

Feed Value

Average D-Value is in the region of 68% and also below the optimum range of 70% to 75% for first-cut. D-Value indicates how digestible silage is and how easy it is for cattle to utilise the energy and protein content within a forage.

However, there are some positives from sample results, with dry matter at optimum levels around 30%, which will help drive forage intakes. Protein results are also good, averaging close on 14%.

Impact

According to local feed nutritionists, the wet winter and spring was a factor in low energy forages harvested this year.

In previous years, silage ground tended to be grazed in early spring to remove any dead matter accumulating over winter. However, poor ground conditions limited such opportunities early this year, meaning many silage fields had built a significant amount of dead organic matter, which has subsequently impacted feed value.

Read more

In pictures: sunshine and smiles at Crossmolina Show