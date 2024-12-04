It is understood that DAERA are planning for a payment of around £100/head.

The new Suckler Cow Scheme is to be delayed by three months and will now start on 1 April 2025, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

Minister Muir said that “subject to budget and legislation” he still intends to proceed with the scheme.

The criteria for the first year requires suckler cows to have a calving interval under 415 days and heifers need to calve before 34 months.

The payment rate is still not confirmed, but it is understood that DAERA is planning for a payment of around £100/head.

The three-month delay will mean cows with newborn calves registered early next spring will not be eligible for the first year of the scheme, unless they calve again before April 2026.

It is unclear if this latest change affects how much money will need to come off entitlements next year to fund the Suckler Cow Scheme in 2025-2026.

“A full programme of communications […] will commence early in the New Year when there is confirmation of the draft budget, including any redirection of funding if required,” a DAERA spokesperson said.