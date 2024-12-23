Sheep exports to Britain surged in 2024 on the back of higher prices.

While NI sheep exports to slaughter plants in the Republic of Ireland dropped 7% during 2024, exports to Britain surged to record levels.

Statistics published by DAERA to the week ending 14 December show 302,749 sheep were exported south of the Irish border for direct slaughter.

That is down 24,500 on the same period in 2023 and a drop of almost 21,000 head on the previous year.

In contrast, significant price gaps between NI plants and those in Britain saw 18,630 sheep exported to abattoirs on the opposite side of the Irish Sea for direct slaughter.

That compares to just 550 head over the same period in 2023, although it does lag behind 2021 exports to slaughter plants in Britain, which totalled 32,157 in that year. However, an additional 144,734 sheep were exported from NI to farms in Britain during 2024, many of which moved to processing plants after a short residency period. That is up 44,000 on 2023 levels and 90,000 more than 2021 exports.

Meanwhile, prices paid for sheep across NI marts in the run-up to Christmas remained strong.

In Dungannon lambs at 24kg made £150, or 625p/kg with 23kg at £144 or 626p/kg. Lambs at 22kg made £138, with 20.5kg at £133.

In Plumbridge, 24.6kg lambs sold for £150 or 610p/kg while 23.9kg made £142.

In Hilltown, heavy lambs from 27kg to 30kg sold from £172 to £176 a head.

Lambs at 24.8kg made £150; with 22kg from £128 to £135 and 20kg at £124 a head. Store lambs at 18kg made £128.50 with 17kg at £120 per head.

