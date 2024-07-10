The cost of the TB programme in NI during 2023-2024 stood at £55.7m. \ Philip Doyle

Proposals to cut compensation rates for TB reactor cattle in NI have been shelved, a committee of MLAs has been told.

“There are no current plans to change the percentage compensation rate,” Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said at Stormont on Monday.

The Alliance MLA described recent discussions with Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald about funding for TB as “really, really useful”.

Reassuring

“The fact that the Finance Minister has recognised this is a demand-led pressure is reassuring for both me and hopefully the farming community,” he said.

However, Minister Muir said cuts could not be completely ruled out because DAERA’s budget is “very constrained” and current TB programme costs are “unsustainable”.

“I have no desire to change the percentage compensation rate, but also I have an obligation to balance our books so it’s only fair that I say it has to remain under review,” he said.