UFU must have a seat at TB table, says Irvine

The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), William Irvine, has said it is essential his organisation is part of a new TB Partnership Steering Group to be established by DAERA in early January 2025.

The remit for the group, which is to be made up of representatives from farming, veterinary and wildlife groups, is to work through the proposals set out by chief vet Brian Dooher, in his review of TB and identify the immediate priority areas for action.

“To date, the UFU has not been invited to join the group, which we believe is a significant oversight on DAERA’s behalf. Decisions made in our absence could have severe consequences for farmers and rural communities,” Irvine told the Irish Farmers Journal.

However, he said there are two pre-conditions that must be met before the UFU engage with the group.

“Wildlife intervention, including a badger cull, must be a permanent fixture on the agenda as it remains a pivotal issue in eradicating bovine TB and all discussions must be rooted in robust, science-led decision-making,” said Irvine.

“We will not shy away from challenging decisions or highlighting shortcomings, but it is vital that we are in the room,” he added.