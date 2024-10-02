More to do on TB biosecurity, says Minister Muir

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said action must be taken to drive down bovine TB levels and pinpointed biosecurity on farms as a key issue.

“It is clear that there is more that we can do, particularly on biosecurity. We need to pay much more attention to that,” he said on Tuesday.

Answering questions at Stormont, Minister Muir was asked by North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan whether he will be coming forward with a new TB eradication strategy.

“A strategy is already in place. We are not about creating new documents; the Chief Veterinary Officer [Brian Dooher] has been doing a short and sharp review of what is and what is not working and what more we can do.

“The results will be announced in the next number of weeks,” responded the Minister.

UFU hit out at DAERA’s plan on environment

An environment improvement plan approved by the Stormont Executive and published by DAERA last Friday, has been criticised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

The plan includes six key objectives, one of which is to have excellent air, water and land quality in NI.

According to the UFU, the final report is significantly different from a draft put out for public consultation, with references to improving sewage and wastewater infrastructure removed.

“It feels like the finger is being solely pointed at agriculture when it comes to actions on water quality,” said UFU deputy president John McLenaghan.

He added that while agriculture accepts there is more to do to improve water quality, all sectors must play their part.

“The state of our wastewater and sewage works, including domestic septic tanks, are also affecting our water quality.

“For some reason, it would appear that government struggles to look beyond agriculture,” said McLenaghan.

Butler new chair of Agriculture committee

The deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, Robbie Butler, has taken over as chair of the Stormont Agriculture committee.

He replaces his party colleague, Tom Elliott, who has moved to the House of Lords.

AgriSearch to mark 25 years of GrassCheck

A conference organised by AgriSearch, will be held on Tuesday 12 November in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, to mark the 25th anniversary of the GrassCheck programme.

Speakers will include Dr David Patterson and Dr Taro Takahashi from AFBI, as well as independent consultant, Dr Sinclair Mayne, Jason Rankin from AgriSearch and Dr Brendan Horan from Teagasc.

There will also be contributions from GrassCheck farmers.

Places can be booked via the AgriSearch website.