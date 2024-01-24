The raffle will be held at the Woodlands Hotel Adare and this year the two chosen charities are Kerry Cancer support group and the Donegal Galway Cancer Bus.

The Angus Stars of the Future will hold its second, annual, charity fundraiser to raise funds for two cancer charities on Sunday evening, 4 February.

The raffle will be held at the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, and this year the two chosen charities are Kerry Cancer support group and the Donegal Galway Cancer bus, which both provide essential transport for patients from Kerry and Donegal for their cancer treatments in Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Both charities are 100% reliant on personal and corporate donations to fund their services, and with that in mind, the members of the committee selected these two charities from the many caring and positive stories that have been shared with them from family and friends. The draw will be liv-streamed from the Woodlands Hotel on Sunday evening at 7.30pm.

Prizes

Top prize on the evening will include a pedigree in-calf Angus heifer or a €2,000 cash equivalent, which is being donated by the Cronin family from Scartaglen, Co Kerry, and Croom, Co Limerick. Scartaglen Useful is a two-year-old, five-star pedigree in-calf heifer, whose pedigree includes many legends of the Angus breed: Bohey Jasper, Blackeagle Challenger and Mogeely Joe. The heifer is in-calf and is expected to calf in early March to Kealkil Prime Lad.

There are numerous other prizes up for grabs, including a hotel break for two, hampers, and selected Angus semen, including well known sires: Mogeely Joe, Bohey Leo, Portauns Volcano, Drumcrow Savoy, Drumcrow Urban Fire and Coneyisland Legend

Tickets can be purchased through: https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/PedAAHeiferforCancerbus.