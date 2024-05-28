Albert DeCogan pictured with the Angus Champion and Supreme Beef Champion, Corlismore Tomohawk at the 2024 Midleton Show in Co. Cork. /Shanon Kinahan

We’re well into the month of May and now we are officially well into the swing of show season. It’s hard to believe we’re back on the show boat but already, Tralee Show, Bandon Show and now Midleton Show have all closed their curtains for 2024 and are now looking forward to the 2025 showing season.

The horrendous weather conditions tried to dampen spirits around Midleton on Sunday but good quality cattle and a positive and upbeat attitude from exhibitors led to a very enjoyable day out in the show ring.

Taking the overall championship was Albert De Cogan from Castlemartyr in Co Cork with his four-year-old stock bull, Corlismore Tomohawk. The Angus bull was a son of the renowned HW Ferghal and was very impressive on show day!

Taking the Reserve Supreme Championship was Pat and Mike Rosengrave from Crusheen, Co Clare with their Trueman Idol Limousin cross calf, Bambi that had previously secured the Overall Commercial Championship.

Other Champions

Belgian Blue: Richard and Fidelma Stanley from Bandon, Co Cork scooped the Overall Belgian Blue Championship as well as the AIB and Greenvale Sponsored Interbreed Pairs Championship.

Hereford Champion: Trevor and Edward Dudley from Dovea, Co Tipperary took the plaudits in the Hereford ring as they scooped the Overall Hereford Championship with their cow Mullaghdoo Anna with her first calf at foot.

Simmental: In the Simmental ring, the Overall breed Championship was awarded to Peter and Marion O’Connell from Mallow, Co Cork with their Autum born bull, Raceview Rambo.

Charolais: The Charolais Championship saw William Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick take the plaudits with his young heifer, Drumcullen Tulullah.

Limousin: The Limousin Championship at Sundays show saw Knockcoolkeare Unicorn from Michael Roche from Mountcollins, Co Limerick take the top honours. The December 2023-born heifer was a super sweet daughter sired by Westpit Omaha.