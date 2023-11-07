The McNally family farm and Dunbeggan Blues timed sale took place online in the form of a timed auction from Saturday 28 October to Monday 30 October, with eight quality lots up for grabs.

The sale which consisted of both bulls and heifers was topped by an April 2023-born heifer, Dunbeggan Ruby, that sold for €5,800. The young heifer was sired by Lennie Van Het Caloenhop (BB2329) and was out of Rathlyon Felicity ET.

She was described by James McNally as a “beautifully balanced, long heifer with serious breeding behind her”.

Doing the business for the males, it was Dunbeggan Quill that secured the second highest price of €4,900 in the auction. Also bred from Rathlyon Felicity ET, the Moderato De L’Empereur son was born in October 2022 and sold as the full brother to the 2022 Tullamore Show female champion. Selling for €4,200 was Dunbeggan Q Ball, an October 2022-born bull sired by Du Grand Bon Dieu and out of Glenrevagh Ivy ET.

Dunbeggan Quill sold for €4,900. \ A Moore Media

The young bull needed no introduction, having won a red rosette at the National Show in Tullamore, as well as being reserve male champion on the same day.

Also clearing the €4,000 mark was Dunbeggan Rodney. The January 2023-born bull calf was sired by Moderato de l’Empereur and was out of the homebred Dunbeggan Oprah ET and he was also a first prizewinner at Tullamore Show this year.