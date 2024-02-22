It was an incredible weekend for Charolais breeders in the British Charolais Cattle Society and for Irish breeders who made the long journey across the pond for a super show and sale at United Auctions Stirling.

A large entry of 179 Charolais bulls, as well as a special consignment of heifers from the Harestone Charolais herd, met a super trade, with very few lots missed from start to finish, while 29 bulls secured five figures.

Judging the pre-sale show was Gareth Roberts from Welshpool, who found his supreme champion of Sunday’s show in Ian Goldie’s Solwayfirth Tierney.

Having been selected as the senior champion just moments prior to claiming the overall title, the June 2022-born bull was one of three to secure 15,000gns (€16,611).

Tierney was sired by Glenericht Majestic and was out of a homebred Solwayfirth Hannibal dam.

The Goldies topped off an exceptional weekend by also securing the reserve senior championship and the reserve supreme championship, with their April 2022-born bull Solwayfirth Topgun that sold for 9,000gns (€9,966).

Topping the trade

Topping the trade at Monday’s sale was an incredibly stylish young bull from the Harestone herd of Richard and Neil Barclay.

Born in October 2022, Harestone Tyrone secured a red rosette in the last of the junior classes at Sunday evening’s show before he went on to secure the sale-topping price of 22,000gns (€24,363) at Monday’s sale.

Tyrone was sired by Goldies Oasis and was out of a Doonally New (CF52) cow, Harestone Lacey.

The Barclay family (Harestone) had a special consignment of 32 Charolais heifers consisting of their entire crop of 2021- and 2022-born heifers on offer at the end of the bull sale.

Harestone Spice sold to pedigree breeders in Co Clare for 20,000gns (€22,148). \ MacGregor Photography

After already achieving the top price in the bull sale just minutes earlier, their July 2021-born Niger PP daughter sold for the second-highest price of the sale when the hammer fell at 20,000gns (€22,148) to a west of Ireland breeder for Harestone Spice.

The 32 heifers averaged £7,569.55 (€8,827.32), with five of the heifers selling for over 10,000gns (€11,074).

Back to the bulls and next best came in the form of second-prizewinner Ricnick Tyson from Robert McCornick that sold for the second-highest male price of 18,000gns (€19,933).

Second prizewinner Ricnick Tyson sold for 18,000gns (€19,933). \ MacGregor Photography

The July 2022-born bull was sired by Castellmawr Rocketman and he was bred from a daughter of Balthayock Lorenzo.

Five-figure prices

The five-figure prices continued with J and S Middleton’s Hollywell T20 that sold for 16,000gns (€17,718).

The August 2022-born bull was sired by Nuthampstead Judas and was bred from a daughter of Irish-bred Clonoulty Andreamon and was tapped forward as the reserve junior champion at Sunday’s pre-sale show.

The Drysdale family brought forward one of three bulls that secured 15,000gns at Monday’s sale. Their April 2022-born bull Glenericht Tavernier was sired by Caylers Oxford, which, in turn, is out of Pat Stevens’ Rosanna Jupiter.

The final of the trio that hit 15,000gns was the Wight family with their June 2022-born Carwood Teddy.

Teddy was sired by Balmyle Dingle and was bred from a Ugie Goldcup dam.

The sale concluded with an 80% clearance rate, with 107 bulls selling to an average price of £8,470 (€9,898.11). This average increased a massive £436 (€509) on the year.