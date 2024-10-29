Coose Roisin P, which sold for the top price of €15,500. / Alfie Shaw

There was a flying trade for Simmental heifers at the society’s premier show and sale held in Roscommon Mart over the weekend.

Auctioneer Denis Barrett was kept busy taking bids for the 52 breeding females that went for auction, with 49 of them finding new homes.

The heifers that sold averaged just over €4,035, which is down slightly on last year, but with a far higher clearance rate this year, up from 83% in 2023 to 94% in 2024.

Customers for bulls were much more selective, with 36 bulls going under the hammer and 40% of them exchanging hands. Those that did sell averaged just over €4,428.

Coose heifer

Following on from its success at the same venue in 2023, the Coose team of John and Ronan Tuohy from Co Clare topped the trading with their yearling heifer Coose Roisin P selling for a staggering €15,500.

This 12-month-old heifer is sired by the herd's stock bull Tulla Jaguar P, which was purchased from the late Denis O’Halloran and has bred exceptionally well for the Coose herd.

Securing this young heifer after some lively bidding was Alfie Shaw for his Glebe Farm herd in Northern Ireland.

Lissadell Riley VIP ET, which sold for €10,000, shown by Paul Mullarkey. / Willie McElroy Photography

Second-highest price went to Kieran and Paul Mullarkey, Ballinfull, Co Sligo, with Lissadell Riley VIP ET, which sold for €10,000.

At 14 months of age, this Dermotstown Delboy-sired heifer is out of the Milnafua Graduate dam Corbally Eires VIP and goes back to the great Raceview King.

She is a full sister to Lissadell Mr Mullarkey, which sold for €12,500 at the society’s premier sale in March 2021. Another full sister, Lissadell Royal Flush ET, also went on to sell for €7,600.

Fearna Pixie

Two heifers traded at €8,800. First up was Fearna Pixie from Co Mayo breeder Gerry Neenan. Born in August 2022, this Auroch Maximus daughter is out of the Kilbride Farm Bantry-bred cow Barnhill Farm Juliet.

Next at €8,800 was Clonguish Rhian VI ET for the McGarry family based in Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

The second-youngest animal in the sale at just 10 months old, this young heifer claimed the weanling heifer championship in the pre-sale show.

Simmental bulls

A top price of €7,000 in the bulls was achieved by Co Laois breeders Garrett and Lyndsey Behan with Clonagh Rock and Roll P.

Standing as reserve senior champion in the pre-sale show, this May 2023-born bull went to sale with a string of national accolades to his name, as well as a nice balance of indexes.

Clonagh Rock and Roll P, which sold for the top male price of €7,000, shown by Lyndsey Behan. / Willie McElroy Photography

Selling at €6,000 was Leeherd Rocky 451 for Co Cork breeder John Finnegan. A son of the herd’s stock bull Clonagh Lethal Traction, Rocky is out of the Dermotstown G-Mac sired dam Leeherd Lucy 358.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.